Sameera Reddy shares experience of being new mom. Read her post on breastfeeding

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy recently embraced motherhood again and the former actress is on cloud nine since then. She is quite active on Instagram sharing her bittersweet journey and experience of being a new mom. The 34-year-old actress recently took to social media to talk about the much-debated subject of breastfeeding. Calling it a ''natural'' yet ''stressful'', the actress went on to mention that it is the woman's choice about the way they want to feed her child. She further wrote that ''no one can define what's the perfect way'' and ended the note by saying, "We're doing the best we can."

''Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it’s made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it’s cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what’s the perfect way . We’re doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I’m on job but damn it’s really quite hard!,'' she wrote along with a picture of herself and her newborn.

