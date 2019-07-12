Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt records romantic song for father Mahesh Bhatt's film

Alia Bhatt has done playback in her films Highway, Badrinath Ki Dhulania and Udta Punjab and the actor has now recorded a scratch version of a romantic track for her upcoming film Sadak 2. The film marks her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning to the director's chair after two decades.Alia recorded the song with composer Jeet Ganguly earlier this week.

"While Jeet Gannguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt. "It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," the makers said in a statement.

Talkinga bout the film, reports suggested that Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's characters are all set to unmask a fake godman in Sadak 2. “Alia’s character is out to expose a fake guru who runs an ashram. She is accompanied by Sanjay Dutt’s character in this journey,'' reported Mumbai Mirror. When Mahesh Bhatt was asked about the same, he said that Sadak 2 talks about love, loss and redemption. ''To simplify a heartfelt narrative like this is to falsify it. You would be trivializing the essence of the film by suggesting that Sadak 2 is just this,'' added Mahesh Bhatt.

Sadak 2 will see Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after almost two decades. The film also features actors Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)