Radhika Apte’s love-making scenes with Dev Patel from The Wedding Guest leaked

Counted amongst the most versatile and underrated actresses of recent times, Radhika Apte has time and again proved herself with some mind-blowing performances. Her acting in films like Phobia, Kabali, Badlapur, AndhaDhun, and others have been appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. She will next be seen in a Hollywood venture The Wedding Guest that also stars Jim Sarbh and Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel.

Radhika and Dev have been gracing various events to promote their film but unfortunately, some lovemaking scenes from the film have already leaked on social media. The screengrabs show the actors getting intimate for a romantic sequel. This isn’t the first time that Radhika’s intimate scene has leaked online as previously too her scenes from the film ‘Parched’ went viral.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Talking about the leaked images, the actress in an interview said, “The film ‘The Wedding Guest’ has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society.” She further added, “The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why the people are not getting spread under the male actor Dev Patel ‘s name.”

Radhika recently graced Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue – Season 3 where she opened up about getting tempted on the sets. She said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted. In life, you meet so many people and there are so many wonderful people and you get tempted. Sometimes it’s a physical attraction, sometimes it’s just admiration and that can be very potent also and I think that’s beautiful. Why would you not address that aspect of your life?”

Coming back to the film The Wedding Guest, it saw its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival which was held in the year 2018. The film will soon release in the rest of the parts of the world. Meanwhile, Radhika has completed the shooting of Raat Akeli Hai which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

