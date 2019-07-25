Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Prediction: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film to have good opening

Image Source : TWITTER Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Prediction

Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the theatres on July 26. The movie which was earlier slated to release earlier this year got postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The film bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor has been a rage among movie buffs since the release of its trailer. Even the posters intrigued the audience as both the actors were seen in a completely different avatar. Though Judgementall Hai Kya is already creating a lot of buzz due to controversies, you can't deny the fact that this psychological thriller promises to keep you hooked.

Trade analyst Girish Johar expects the movie to earn good numbers on its opening day. Nowadays films mostly rely on positive word of mouth, hence, the performance of Judgementall Hai Kya will hugely depend on how the audience receives it. Moreover with names of good actors such as Kangana and Rajkummar attached to the film, the expectations of viewers is already soaring.

“Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are coming together. Both of them have delivered good content earlier. So, expectations are quite fair. Whatever promotional material the makers have shared so far has been intriguing. The marketing campaign they have chosen is creating a lot of curiosity,'' Girish Johar told indianexpress.com.

The trade analyst has pegged the collection of Judgementall Hai Kya at Rs 4 crore. “These days all good films are minting money due to word of mouth. So, obviously, for a film like this, it becomes mandatory to perform well on the first day. Relying on word of mouth, I peg the film at Rs 4 crore. Also, Judgementall Hai Kya is an upmarket film for the multiplexes and it will work better in tier 1 and tier 2 cities,'' he added.

Judgementall Hai Kya will lock the horns with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's comedy Arjun Patiala at the box office.