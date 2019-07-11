India needs you: Lata Mangeshkar requests MS Dhoni not to retire from cricket

India lost the game in the semi finale game of World Cup later which social media was filled with memes, praises and negative comments for the team as well as the men in blue. The team, however, tried their level best but suffered a collapse during their chase of 240 at the Old Trafford in Manchester, thus losing the match by 18 runs. There were rumors abuzz that claimed that the former skipper would announce his retirement from international cricket after India's World Cup 2019 campaign.

Just like others, famous singer Lata Mangeshkar too voiced out her opinion on the social media and asked Dhoni not to take this step even if he was thinking about the same since team India is in need of him. Tweeting her opinion, she wrote, “Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni.” (I am hearing these days that you are planning to retire. Please don't think like this. The country needs you and therefore I request you to not allow the thought of retirement come into your mind.)

She even dedicated a song of Gulzar to the team and wrote, "Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun."

Have a look:

When Indian captain Virat Kohli was aksed if Dhoni had any such plans, he told TOI, "No he hasn't told us anything as of now." Dhoni secured 50 off 72 balls in India's 18-run defeat at the hands of the Black Caps. Even Sachin Tendulkar gave his opinion on his future plans and told India Today, "That's his personal decision [end of 50-over career]. Everyone should give him that space and respect that. Everyone should respect what his contribution to India cricket rather than starting speculations. After having contributed so much, he should be the one taking that decision."

Coming back to the Bharat Ratna awardee, she is not an active Twitter user but does not stay behind in expressing her views on the platform on rare occasions. MS Dhoni has still not responded to her request.