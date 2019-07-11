‘83: Tahir Raj Bhasin revealed he worked for 6 months to look and play like Sunil Gavaskar

Kabir Khan is all set to relive the magical moment when India lifted the World Cup trophy after winning the match against West Indies in the year 1983. The film is titled as ’83 for obvious reason and has Ranveer Singh playing the role of then skipper Kapil Dev. Not just Padmaavat actor there will be others too who will be playing crucial roles one of which is actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen stepping in the shoes of the cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Tahir made a vowed debut through Rani Mukherji’s film Mardaani in which he played a negative role of a kingpin of a child trafficking racket. He is these days shooting for the film ’83 and in a recent interview he opened up about the way he is preparing for his role in the film, after having never played cricket professionally.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up that his coach Rajiv Mehra had to work with him for six months to get his body language like that of Gavaskar. He said, “When I started my cricket coaching, I realized that the way I hold the cricket bat was not textbook form. Like most kids growing up, I have only played gully cricket recreationally. So, I quickly realized how daunting the task will be to actually play the game and become the great Sunil Gavaskar.”

The actor also shared his fitness regime and said, The actor adds, “The first thing my coach told me was that I needed to boost my endurance and I started doing altitude training that really pushes up your stamina. I was told to add swimming to my fitness regime and also do serious weight training 3 days a week.”

He continued, “My trainer told me when someone sees you running on screen – be it during fielding or while taking a run while batting – you need to look like a professional cricketer and your form needs to be perfect and you should not be seen struggling. An actor like me chases perfection; I’m glad that I put myself through the grind because today I’m confident to do justice to my role and my film.”

Coming back to the film, it is slated to release on April 10, 2020 and will also have Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil Dev’s onscreen wife. Only the look of Ranveer has been released by the makers and looks outstanding but there are reports that the looks of others will further be revealed by the makers.

