Bollywood celebrities cheering up team India after World Cup 2019 defeat is the kind of positivity we need

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to praise the performance of team India who lost by 18 runs to the Black Caps at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2019 13:55 IST
After Team India lost their World Cup semi-final match to New Zealand, a string of Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor among many others came out in support of the Men in Blue saying they are proud of the team's efforts. On Wednesday, India lost by 18 runs to the Black Caps at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Chasing 240, India were bundled out for 221 to bow out of the competition. 

Here is what they have tweeted:

Amitabh: Confession: All things aside, must confess still hurting about the loss last night! But this too shall pass and in time better results shall bring back assurance and confidence! Come on India.

Aamir: Hard luck Virat just wasn't our day today. For me, India had already won the World Cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the no.1 team. Well played guys, throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn't rain yesterday... The result might have been different. But well done proud of our team. 

Anil Kapoor: We win some, we lose some, but it's all about the sport and the spirit of the game that unites us all! Well played team India!

Shahid Kapoor: When you top the table you prove you are the best in the world. And a bad day is just a bad day. Team India was the best in this world cup. No doubt. Proud of them. Team India, bleed blue forever.

Varun Dhawan: Respect and thank you team india for giving us everything. 

Shekhar Kapur: You guys gave it more than everything you had. You gave us reasons to be proud. To puff up our chests and roar like lions. Stand tall Virat Kohli. Jai hind.

Nimrat Kaur: Thank you for all your grace and the glorious journey so far, you lead by example Virat Kohli, in good times and bad. Respect and love always.

Sonu Sood: You gave your best our heroes and we are proud of you Team India! Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni you were awesome. Your efforts are tattooed on the heart of billions forever.

Gaurav Kapur: I am not going to wait for the result to say 'I am super proud of this team'.

KayKay Menon: We are proud of you Virat Kohli and our Team India .In the league you played against all teams and topped the table! You guys are Champions! Chin up Champs! Best wishes to the Black Caps. Well played!

Adnan Sami: Proud of you Team India. Hey, you had a bad day; so what; Shit happens! The greatest of people have innumerable defeats so hang in there! We believe in you since you've succeeded any times and made us proud. You have played brilliantly. Lots of love and duas!

Bipasha Basu: Team India all the best for the future challenges. We are proud of you. Today was just one bad day! Dhoni you and Jadeja were so good.

Arjun Rampal: Loved supporting our Team India you guys played awesome cricket. Just not our day today. I can't imagine how distraught you guys must be feeling. Thank you for all the wonderful matches you played. Gave us so much to cheer. Love my team. Team India.

