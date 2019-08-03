Hema Malini performs in Vrindavan during Jhulan Utsav on eve of Hariyali Teej, video goes viral

Hema Malini performs in Vrindavan during Jhulan Utsav on eve of Hariyali Teej

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini spread the magic of her dancing on the eve of the auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej in Vrindavan, Mathura. The actress performed at the Sri Radha Raman Mandir in the holy city of Lord Krishna during the Jhulan Utsav on August 2. The temple is already famous for hosting various Indian classical dances and Hema Malini’s performance further added stars to the magical evening. Wearing fuchsia pink lehenga and heavy jewellery, Hema Malini oozed every bit of elegance during her performance. She also performed wearing a green saree and won many hearts. Check out the video and pictures here-

#WATCH Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during 'jhulan utsav' on the eve of Hariyali Teej. (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/2Ck7F4Q6sh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019

Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini performed at Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during 'jhulan utsav' on the eve of Hariyali Teej. (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/JeJayX2g8T — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019

Since Hariyali Teej is dedicated to celebrate the reunion of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati, Hema Malini danced to the classical songs that celebrate the same. The festival is majorly celebrated by girls and women who seek blessings from the Gods for their husbands’ long life or to get a good husband. They celebrate the festival by singing, dancing and enjoying the Sawan swings.

On the related note, Hema Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and she has performed on many stages throughout her life. Her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are also trained Odissi dancers and they have also accompanied their mother during various performances.

Hema Malini with daughter Esha Deol

Hema Malini was ruling the headlines recently when pictures and videos of her went viral carrying a sweeping broom during a cleanliness drive in the premises of the Parliament. The actress got trolled for abruptly carrying the broom and failing to sweep the road properly. Soon after the trolling started Hema Malini’s husband, veteran actor Dharmendra also came forward to give an epic reply to a fan who asked if Hema Malini has ever picked the broom at home. He said, "Haan, films mein. Mujhe bhi anari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein humesha apni maa ka haath bataya hai. Main jhaadu mein maahir tha. I love cleanliness."

Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

