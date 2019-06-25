Image Source : INSTAGRAM Esha Deol shares mom Hema Malini's filtered photo to remind us that she is young at heart

Bollywood's veteran dreamgirl Hema Malini is known for her dancing skills and immense talent. The beauty of her face is unmatched to that of any other actresses in the Bollywood industry. Her famous works include Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Sholay, etc. Recently, Esha Deol shared a picture of mom Hema Malini and it definitely gives us major goals in life. Esha Deol took to her Instagram to share the picture with Hema Malini's fans. She writes, " My mother enjoys using the app where she can change into many avatars this is clicked just before heading to work ( #thechildwithin us needs to be expressed)..... dedicated to all her #fans specially from #russia @dreamgirlhemamalini #dreamgirl"

See post

Hema Malini can be easily recognised in this latest picture. She looks extremely beautiful in this pink saree and heavy jewellery piece. Fans go frenzy seeing their favourite actress back in style. They are loving this new avatar of Hema Malini. Fans are dropping in comments like, ' Lovely..she is most beautiful n don't need any app or filters', 'Age is just a number for dream girl! Beauty'

Esha Deol has been recently blessed with a second girl child Miraya. On being asked by Mumbai Mirror, Esha Deol said, "When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it's called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”