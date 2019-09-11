Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
Taking to their respective social media, a lot of Indian film personalities right from Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan shared wishes for their fans on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2019 16:45 IST
Happy Onam 2019: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Mohanlal, others wish fans

Several Bollywood and South celebrities are pouring in Onam wishes for their fans on social media. Onam marks the beginning of the harvest festival in Kerala, and is the most popular festival of the Malayalees. People across the nation are celebrating the harvest festival and our favourite celebrities are not far behind. 

Taking to their respective social media, a lot of Indian film personalities right from Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran shared wishes for their fans on the auspicious occasion. Take a look:

Kajol shared a picture of the traditional Onam Sadhya and wrote, "May the lovely festival of Onam bring more happiness in your life! #HappyOnam".

Ajay Devgn too shared a picture and wished everyone a happy Onam.

Priya Prakash Varrier said, "Happy Onam!!" as she shared multiple pictures from a beautiful photoshoot.

Dulquer Salmaan took Twitter to share an adorable photo of himself and wished his fans.

 

