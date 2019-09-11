Image Source : TWITTER Happy Onam 2019: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Mohanlal, others wish fans

Several Bollywood and South celebrities are pouring in Onam wishes for their fans on social media. Onam marks the beginning of the harvest festival in Kerala, and is the most popular festival of the Malayalees. People across the nation are celebrating the harvest festival and our favourite celebrities are not far behind.

Taking to their respective social media, a lot of Indian film personalities right from Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran shared wishes for their fans on the auspicious occasion. Take a look:

Let this Onam bring joy and prosperity to you and your loved ones! Wish you all a very #HappyOnam! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 11, 2019

Kajol shared a picture of the traditional Onam Sadhya and wrote, "May the lovely festival of Onam bring more happiness in your life! #HappyOnam".

May the lovely festival of Onam bring more happiness in your life! #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/yl71ECKS1l — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 11, 2019

Ajay Devgn too shared a picture and wished everyone a happy Onam.

Priya Prakash Varrier said, "Happy Onam!!" as she shared multiple pictures from a beautiful photoshoot.

Dulquer Salmaan took Twitter to share an adorable photo of himself and wished his fans.

