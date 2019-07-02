Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday congratulates BFF Suhana Khan on graduating school with a heartfelt post

Student Of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has also showered her congratulations on BFF Suhana Khan after she graduated from Ardingly College in London. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan had also shared pictures and videos from the special day and have written heartfelt notes. Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared an adorable picture of herself with Suhana on her Instagram story and wished her on her great achievement.

Ananya shared the selfie with Suhana and wrote, "So proud of you, Sueee. Love you, my baby. #GradScenes." In the picture, Suhana and Ananya appear to be in a party and they are seen posing for the camera with their eyes closed. The two divas look adorable in the click. Check out-

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared the special and proud moment with his fans and followers on social media in which his excitement for Suhana is quite evident. SRK shared a picture with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana on his Instagram and wrote, “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.” In the picture, Gauri and Suhana are seen posing for a selfie with SRK as they attend Suhana’s last day in school.

Not just father Shah Rukh Khan but mother Gauri Khan is as elated on Suhana’s graduation as any mother can be. The star wife took to hetr Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek into the graduation lunch at Suhana’s Ardingly College. She shared a beautiful picture of Suhana from the lunch and left her fans in awe. Later, Gauri Khan also shared a video of her daughter receiving the Russel cup that Suhana won for her exceptional contribution to drama. We have all seen pictures and videos of the star kid from her Romeo Juliet play. So this ward is truly deserving, right? Check out the video here-

Suhana Khan will also be joining Bollywood just like her father. She even appeared on Vogue magazine’s cover a couple of years ago and talking about her career, she revealed, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest," she said.

