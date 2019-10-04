War Box Office collection Day 2: Hrithik, Tiger's film puts up fiery total

War Box Office Collection Day 2:

After a bumper opening, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film War is marching towards Rs 100 crore at a super-fast pace. Siddharth Anand's directorial opened with Rs 53 crore on Day 1, achieving the biggest opening in the history of Hindi cinema. The movie perfectly cashed in on National holiday release.

However, Day 2 witnessed a dip due to working day. As per early estimates, War minted Rs 23 crore on Thursday, thus taking its total collection to Rs 76.35 crore.

It is for the first time Hrithik and Tiger have come together for a project. Both the actors are known for their drool-worthy physiques, flawless dancing skills and high-octane action stunts. Hrithik and Tiger both enjoy a huge fan base, hence, the film was declared a blockbuster ahead of its release.

The audience was also excited to see the face-off between their favourite heroes, Hrithik and Tiger. War, which had a total 4,000 screen count (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) received mixed reviews.

War is about Khalid (Tiger) who has been assigned to eliminate senior agent and mentor Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) - who has gone rogue. Interestingly, Tiger, who considers Hrithik as his icon, is playing his protégé in the film as well.

Director Siddharth is elated with the overwhelming response from across the country. ''I feel hugely validated that people across the country have loved our action entertainer that has pushed the envelope of action genre in India," he said in a statement.

Hrithik Roshan's director father Rakesh Roshan called it a ''proud moment''. The actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also took to social media to shower praise on the film. ''And come tomorrow these two gorgeous hunks will rewrite the meaning of Action heroes on the world cinema platform!! Take a bow @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff and @itssiddharthanand you all are just INCREDIBLE!!!! #bestmovieever #blownaway #WAR,'' she wrote.

War has released along with Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. However, nothing seems to stop War from setting the cash registers ringing.

Our movie critic called War a ''flawed spectacle''. Beautiful locations, droolworthy actors, screenplay and dialogues are the likeable factors of the film. Read full review here.