Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan starrer earns Rs 103 crore worldwide, domestic biz low

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RELIANCE.ENTERTAINMENT Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali khan

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: The latest Bollywood film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has been faring below expectations at the ticket window. After opening on the big screens on September 30 amid huge expectations, the actioner showing a cop (Saif Ali Khan) and a gangster (Hrithik Roshan) in a cat-and-mouse chase, has managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 9 days. The domestic business has however remained low since the start and has not been a big contributor to its collections as expected to be.

Vikram Vedha earns Rs 103 crore worldwide

Vikram Vedha was released in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film. Vikram Vedha opened across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru, all non-traditional territories for Bollywood. Overseas, the collections of the film have been promising. It has managed to earn USD 13.89 mn (Rs. 31.72 crore) in eight days, till Friday. Adding to its domestic business, the total collections of Vikram Vedha stand at Rs 103. 82 crore worldwide in eight days. The key markets and top contributors overseas are US, Canada, UK and UAE.

Vikram Vedha domestic business remain low

Ahead of the release, Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha had huge anticipation riding on it. It was expected to set new box office records. However, the reality has been very different. Since the start, it has earned low numbers. After eight days, it has managed to collect Rs 72.10 crore in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the business needs a boost on the second Saturday and Sunday for good collections. After seeing a jump in business on October 5, the Dussehra holiday, the numbers have been on a decline. Vikram Vedha will be aiming ar Rs 100 crore collections in the domestic market. In India, major contributors are UP, Delhi and Mumbai region.

Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora serve friendship goals as they reunite in London, see their fun pics

Vikram Vedha ticket prices lowered

From October 7-13, a special offer can be availed at PVR cinemas and viewers can enjoy Vikram Vedha at 25 percent lesser prices. 2022 marks PVR Cinemas' 25th year and Vikram Vedha is Hrithik's 25th film. The actor announced special prices for Vikram Vedha for one week in a social media post.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor cried on seeing bride Alia Bhatt on their wedding day, here's why

Latest Bollywood News