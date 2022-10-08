Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora serve friendship goals as they reunite in London, see their fun pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora always manage to turn heads. The two Bollywood BFFs reunited in London and as expected, it was an incredible fashion outing with some serious friendship goals. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London, took some time off her hectic work schedule to spend quality time with her close friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora in London. The two were seen chatting, posing and having fun on their day out on the streets of the British capital. Malaika also treated their fans to some fun photos of the duo.

She posted a set of two photos on Instagram. In the first one, Bebo and Malla, as they lovingly call each other, were seen posing with their famous pouts. For the second one, seemingly a candid shot, the two divas are seen walking together holding their umbrellas. "From londres with love.. @kareenakapoorkhan," Malaika captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Malaika's beau Arjun Kapoor is also in London. He and Malaika recently attended a football match at Stamford Bridge stadium. Arjun cheered for his favourite team Chelsea FC against Milan, which won the game. Sharing the pictures from the stadium, Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) (wink emoji) @malaikaaroraofficial."

Arjun has been in London for a while now. Like Kareena, he is also shooting for his project.

Talking about Kareena's next project, she's shooting for her next movie, which is to be directed by Hansal Mehta of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' fame. The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in London and in two schedules. Kareena will be back in the country to celebrate Diwali with her family, before she again takes off for the second schedule.

The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It marks Kareena's second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding' where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming film, the combination of an ace director like Hansal Mehta and a star of stature like Kareena is something the fans are eagerly awaiting and definitely looking forward to.

