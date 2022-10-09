Ranbir Kapoor cried on seeing bride Alia Bhatt on their wedding day, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in April 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 earlier this year. The romance brewed for the celebrity couple on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017 and now they are expecting their first child together. Alia announced her pregnancy in June with a social media post in which the couple was seen smiling as they looked at the sonography test. Recently, while appearing on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor revealed some interesting details about her son's wedding with Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor cried on seeing Alia Bhatt dressed as bride

Neetu Kapoor appeared on the 'Kapoor Special' episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. As she joined Karan Johar on the judging panel, Neetu and the Bollywood filmmaker revealed some interesting details from Ranbir and Alia's wedding day. Neetu shared that Ranbir cried when he saw Alia walk down the aisle dressed as a bride. Karan affirmed this and added that the only time he had seen Ranbir cry off the screen. It was tears of joy as the moment was very special for the couple, Karan added.

Special performance on Ranbir and Alia's wedding

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Niti Taylor and her choreographer partner Akash Thapa's performance was dedicated to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story and wedding. The duo performed on Ranbir's track Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno. Their chemistry impressed the judges a lot and prompted Neetu and Karan's memories from Ranbir and Alia's wedding day. Meanwhile, co-judge Madhuri Dixit also chimed in and said that she has worked with both Alia and Ranbir separately and wished them on starting their journey as husband and wife together. She even gave Lord Krishna's idol to Neetu Kapoor and congratulated Alia on her pregnancy.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan's latest tweet on Jawan sparks rumours of Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in Atlee's film

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir hosted their baby shower ceremony on October 5. The couple's close friends and family members were present on this special occasion to bless the couple.

Alia is also launching her maternity wear collection. The clothing line arrives two years after Alia launched a start-up venture in the kids wear category called Ed-a-mamma.

Latest Entertainment News