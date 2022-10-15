Tiger 3 Release Date: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to hit the theaters on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 Release Date: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has finally got a release date. The Bollywood superstar has announced the new release date of his upcoming film on Twitter. He also shared a poster for the same. In his latest post, the actor announced, the film will now release on Diwali next year. However, he did reveal the exact date. The much-awaited spy thriller was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on Eid and had locked April 21, 2023 as its release date. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf," he tweeted.

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Katrina Kaif.

Earlier talking about the film director Maneesh says, "When I was handed over the reins of Tiger 3, I had one singular vision - to take this massively popular and beloved franchise to a level that would set a new benchmark."

"With the launch announcement, we wanted the personalities of the much loved jodi (couple) of Tiger and Zoya to shine through and I think that's what's made the announcement such a hit with fans. Having whetted their appetite, I can only say that the actual movie is something that will be well worth the wait."

"Tiger 3" is the third part of the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. The first installment "Ek Tha Tiger" directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second "Tiger Zinda Hai" released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's "Kick 2" with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahesh Manjrekar's "Antim: The Final Truth".

He will appear in "Pathan" with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, besides Farhad Samji's "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" with Pooja Hegde.

