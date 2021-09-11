Thalaivii Twitter review: Fans call Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami starrer 'mind-blowing', demand for sequel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA.FC Thalaivii Twitter review: Fans call Kangana Ranaut starrer 'mind-blowing', demand for sequel

National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivii' hit the theatres on Friday (September 10). With Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR, the film depicts the life of South Indian actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The film was touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases this month and interestingly has managed to impress cine buffs on Twitter. Thalaivii showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.

Several Twitter users claimed that Thalaivii was a 'masterpiece film and that Kangana and Arvind's acting is top-notch. One of the users wrote, "Completely goes well with movie and era of #Jayalalithaa, writing of #VijayendraPrasad is mind-blowing. Must watch movie. Kangana Ranaut has done class act nailed each and every frame 5th National award is on the way, also @thearvindswami deserves national award for the same".

Another said, "#KanganaRanaut you not only pulled me back to theatres but also my parents aftr 25 years #Thalaivi is celebrating life of woman who Never bow down to society @thearvindswami i became your fan aftr watching u as MGR."

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii has released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios.

