Bhoot Police Twitter review and reaction: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's horror comedy opens to mixed response

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Bhoot Police poster featuring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez's horror comedy Bhoot Police is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Pavan Kripalani's horror comedy has Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters. While Saif plays the role of a fake Baba Vibhooti who prefers to take alcohol and sex over catching ghosts. Arjun's character Chiraunji goes by the book 'Baba ki Kitab' to ward off the supernatural forces. Jacqueline plays Kanika, and Yami plays Maya in the film.

The film has opened to mixed responses from the audience. While some think, Saif nailed it in his comic avatar, others found the climax predictable. "#BhootPolice ‘Paranormal’ was never so much fun. Saif-Arjun-Jacqueline-Yami make an awesome foursome and just ‘kill it’; but the real devil mind is director Pavan Kirplani. Don’t miss this ‘bhootiyapa’! Medium starMedium starMedium starMedium star (4 stars),"a user wrote.

Another said, "#BhootPolice is quite well! and most important thing it don't make u bore! #ArjunKapoor and #YamiGautam performance is decent. I don't like #SaifAliKhan n jacky. Film is good for entertainment."

The movie focuses on two brothers Vibhooti and Chiraunji as they travel in their van throughout the country hunting down and driving away Bhoots, Djinns, Daayans, Churails, and many more. Saif shares why he agreed to portray 'Vibhooti' in the movie.

He said: "I loved the script the first time I heard it, it was one of the most surprising entertaining scripts and very interesting character because of what he (the character Vibhooti) goes through".

Saif added: "From being an unbeliever to believer and various things. I liked the way he dressed, the world he's from, the accent he speaks in and completely irreverent person and slightly twisted person Vibhooti is, it's an interesting character".