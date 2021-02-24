Poster of Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' out ahead teaser release

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Teaser of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' out on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday | VIDEO

The teaser of the highly anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released on the occasion of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday. Just yesterday, it came to light that the makers are all set to raise the excitement level even more by sharing a glimpse of the film. And on Wednesday, the long-awaited teaser of the film was released.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is being outed to be Bhansali's biggest project till date. Just before the teaser release, a poster of Alia was released which also revealed that the film will be out in theaters on 30th July, 2021. It featured Bhatt dressed in a saree, sporting a prominent red bindi, nose ring and a braid. Alia shared the same and wrote, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021."

A story, based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named, Gangubai Kothewali a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Gangubai Kathiawadi" features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The drama was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.