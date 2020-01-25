Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior crosses Rs 200 crore mark; Ajay Devgn thanks fans

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is now in Rs 200 crore club

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has zoom past Rs 200 crore mark with the total collection of Rs 202.83 crore. The Ajay Devgn starrer crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark on day 15 of its release. Looking at the craze, it won't be am exaggeration to say that Tanhaji has become unstoppable. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write,''#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz.''

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Expressing gratitude towards his fans, Ajay Devgn took to social media to pen a note for the audience, ''Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia''.

With the mild response to Street Dancer 3D and poor box office collection of Panga on day 1, it seems Tanhaji will continue to invite footfalls in theatres in the coming week.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 1

Panga Box Office Collection Day 1

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on Subedar Tanhaji Malhusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He lost his life in the battle at Sinhagad fort. With Kajol as female lead and Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut has impressed critics and fans alike due to stellar performances and VFX. The period drama also marks the completion of 100 film of Ajay Devgn.

Earlier talking about the film, Ajay had said that it was the director, who came up with the idea of making a film on the Maratha warrior. "When he narrated me the idea I liked it very much. In schools, there was just one para about him in textbooks. It is amazing that how people like him sacrificed their lives. Even if the story was fictional it has that kind of power to excite you – it has heroism, drama, emotions. There are so many such heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer