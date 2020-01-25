Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun and Shraddha's film kicks off on a decent note

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 1

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is estimated to earn Rs 10-11 crore on its opening day. The movie directed by Remo D'Souza takes ABCD franchise forward. As per experts, Street Dancer 3D would have done much better if not dance film as such movies have limited market. Also, the movie would have a better opening if it had the name ABCD 3.

Star cast and peppy music (though remix) have worked in favour of the film despite the weak script. Songs such as Illegal Weapon 2.0, Garmi and Muqabla have already become popular among youth.

It will be interesting to see how the movie fares over the weekend. Sunday is expected to be good for Street Dancer 3D due to Republic Day holiday.

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan and Punit Pathak in pivotal roles.

The movie is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan who are vying for the top position in a World Dance Competition.

Indiatvnews.com in its Street Dancer 3D review wrote that though the movie has its heart at the right place, it is not gripping. ''It was a pleasant surprise to come through an emotional story in a film that heavily relies on dance and stardom. All I would say is the least you expect, the better you feel. Better wait for its release on the streaming platform. A good watch for kids though,'' the review read. Read the full review here.

