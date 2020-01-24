Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun and Shraddha's film is unexciting despite having its heart at the right place

Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: The dance drama is the third instalment of ABCD franchise Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Street Dancer 3D

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 Director: Remo D'Souza

Genre: Dance Drama

Dance dramas can really be a strenuous journey if bereft of a gripping script. Those who have been an ardent follower of ABCD franchise know what to expect from the film. Also, those who have watched only its trailer have a vague idea about what this movie can offer. Hence, burdening yourself with too much expectations won't help- neither you or filmmaker.

Welcome to London, UK where the focus is on two rival dance groups- Rule Breakers and Street Dancer- led by Inaayat (Shraddha Kapoor) and Sahej (Varun Dhawan) respectively. The interaction between the lead couple is somewhere down the line of the song 'Khud Ko Kya Samjhti Hai?' The two just can't take each other.

With the film being 3D format, be ready that the makers will hurl things at you to give the 'FEEL'. This has been done quite a couple of times that it doesn't amaze you anymore.

The first half has slapstick humour. Inaayat and Sahej's team throwing donuts at each other while cheering for their respective teams is something that's stale and fails to amuse. Even amawas as and purnima joke (at Dharmesh's character D) falls flat on its face as such punchlines are no longer valid. Gone are the days when jokes on complexion were a part of comedy. It can't be accepted now.

There is also a subplot of the deplorable state of illegal immigrants in the UK's defunct tunnel. This track helps to evoke an emotional churn, which otherwise this film lacks. Hunger is one such thing that can unite anyone and the film's parallel track runs around this. Even the handicapped brother and his dream plot didn't benefit the film.''Ghutna toota hain, sapna hain''- there were many more dialogues which were as mild as this. Though, I was flabbergasted at how man with a broken limb can break into a dance using his crutch as a prop.

The scenes of immigrants surviving on restaurant's leftover and one in the bus where a famished fellow grabs a leftover burger do make you ponder about the greatest privilege (food) one has.

Varun seems to be repetitive. He has done slapstick scenes of his character in Salman Khan-style. Whether it is the realisation that comes in the latter part of the second half or the anger at his friend, he looks like he is struggling. Shraddha as Inaayat is gorgeous and has done a decent job. Though Aparshakti Khurrana doesn't have much to utilise from his stereotyped character, his bits are moving.

Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi have done what they are best known for. Flawless, I should say.

The real-life shots at the end are undoubtedly provoking. The film latches on to the phoenix-like cross-border drama but thankfully. You won't find any chest-thumping patriotism in the film, which the makers could have easily relied upon for box office numbers but they didn't. Street Dancer 3D talks about unity and harmony, which we need desperately. Thankfully, they haven't stereotyped Pakistanis by putting them in a bad light.

This film basically survives on the peppy remix songs and some beautifully choreographed dance sequences. However, not all dives and flips are new. The music side of the film lacks originality. Garmi is the only original track in the film. This dance drama could have easily churned out some dance numbers but makers resorted an easy way out (remixes).

Interestingly, Street Dancer 3D has a rap song (not Baadshah one). Thank you Gully Boy.

The film runs at a slow pace giving you enough time to intermittently check your phone.

It was a pleasant surprise to come through an emotional story in a film that heavily relies on dance and stardom. All I would say is the least you expect, the better you will feel. Street Dancer 3D delivers what it promises- beautiful dance sequences and entertainment. A good watch for kids though. Or, you can also what for its release on the streaming platform.