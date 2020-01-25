Panga Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut starrer opens lower than Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Panga Box Office Collection Day 1

Kangana Ranaut's Panga opened to rave reviews. The film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is being applauded for its genuine performances and real-life treatment. Despite good reviews, box office numbers are disappointing. The early estimates suggest the first-day collection of Panga is around 2.25 to 3.25 crore mark.

Expectations are high and one can only wish that the numbers grow rapidly over the weekend. It is expected that numbers will witness a jump on Sunday due to National Holiday. Panga is witnessing good occupancy in Delhi and Punjab due to local flavour and relatability.

The day 1 collection of Panga is poor than the recent dud Chaapaak starring Deepika Padukone, which opened with a collection of Rs 4.77 crore. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut backed Chhapaak and the team for their courage. She even released a special video in support of Meghna Gulzar's directorial. Earlier Kangana and her sister Rangoli have lashed out at Deepika a couple of times.

Panga is a story set in small-town, similar to Ashwiny's previous offerings-Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata. The movie talks about the dreams and aspirations of a mother and her courage to pursue her passion.

Indiatvews.com in its review writes, ''Watch 'Panga' for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's brilliance, another superlative performance by Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill's endearing smile, Richa Chadha's spark, and just because you should. And all you ladies out there, if life gives you a second chance, go take the 'panga'. YOU ARE WORTH IT.'' Read the full review here.