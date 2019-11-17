Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn shares new teaser ahead of the trailer launch on Nov 19

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is scheduled to release on January 10 2020

Ajay Devgn is ready with his mega project Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The film is said to be close to Ajay's heart as it will also be his 100th film. The actor will be teaming up with his Omkara co-actor Saif Ali Khan and wife Kajol. Ajay has been unveiling looks from the film through social media posts. Now, Ajay has released a teaser from the film. The film's first trailer will be released on November 19.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Rishton ka farz… Ya mitti ka karz? #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER IN 2 DAYS"

The film trailer will also make its way in 2 days and ahead of the film, the makers don't want to leave any stones unturned for creating buzz about the film. Ajay has been sharing looks of character from the film on his Instagram.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn shared Saif Ali Khan's look from the film. "Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19"