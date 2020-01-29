Image Source : TWITTER Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun, Shraddha's film set to hit Rs 50 crore mark

Street Dancer 3D opened to a good Rs. 10.26 crore on its first day and picked momentum on the Republic day weekend earning Rs. 13.21 crore on Saturday and Rs. 17.76 crore on Sunday. However, the film witnessed a slowdown on Monday as it earned just Rs 4.65 crore. On Tuesday, the film has reportedly earned Rs 4 crore, taking the total Street Dancer 3D box office collection to around Rs 50 crore in five days.

Street Dancer 3D faces competition from Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga at the box-office.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Street Dancer 3D, released in the theatres last Friday. The dance drama stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in substantial roles. Directed by Remo D’Souza the movie brings the India – Pakistan rivalry to the dance floor.

Read Street Dancer 3D ​Movie Review here

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently revealed the inspiration behind his look as Sahej in the film.

Sharing a collage of himself and Danish, Varun wrote, "The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish." For the uninitiated, Danish Zehen was a 21-year-old YouTube blogger and a social media star. He had about 855k followers on his Instagram page and 3 million on his YouTube channel. He used to rap songs and review products. He was also a contestant in Vikas Gupta's Ace of Space.

Watch Street Dancer 3D Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page