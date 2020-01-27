Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's film hits jackpot

Image Source : TWITTER Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starer Street Dancer 3D has been ruling the box office from the day it released. The film opened with Rs 10. 25 crore and has hit the jackpot on Republic Day 2020 as well. The film has trended well on weekends and has earned Rs 17 crore on its first Sunday. This makes Remo D’souza directorial Street Dancer 3D’s total box office collection as Rs 40 crore approx., according to Box Office India. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50 cr mark before the next weekend.

Street Dancer 3D clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. The two films have received great reviews and are ruling the hearts of the audience. Remo D’souza’s film also stars dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra along with many other dancers. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner and choreographer Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal are also a part of the film. Street Dancer 3D showcases the India-Pakistan issue through dance and songs, which later transforms into a noble cause.

Earlier while promoting the film, Varun went candid about his training for the film and said, “Living this active lifestyle, I feel like I’ve become five years younger. I'm 32, so doing this is not easy. But, I also have a lot of energy, which finds an outlet through a film like this one. Since I am not a professional dancer, training with those who are is certainly difficult. While training for our last film, ABCD 2, Shraddha and I were given extra hand-holding. But, for this film, from day one, we were not given attention. We were told to rehearse with the team, so that the speed at which we pick up steps improves. Given that we're doing street hip-hop, and new school, the movements are fast. So learning them fast was important."

Other than the screenplay and terrific dance forms, fans are in love with Varun-Shraddha’s chemistry on and off-screen in the film.

