Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh defeats Avengers Endgame to become Google India’s most searched film of 2019

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been ruling the headlines these days. The actor, who shook the internet with his last performance in film Kabir Singh, has once gain topped the charts and the reason is the same film. Kabir Singh emerged as Google India’s most searched film of 2019. It has even defeated the most talked about film from the Marvel Universe, Avengers: Endgame. Shahid’s film was a commercial blockbuster and earned Rs 380 crore worldwide. On the other hand, Endgame garnered Rs 450 crore in India.

Following Kabir Singh and Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Captain Marvel and Super 30 bagged the next three spots.

Not just in terms of movies, but Bollywood celebrities are bagging the top spots everywhere. Raazi actress Alia Bhatt has been voted as the Sexiest Asian Female for the year 2019, with fellow actor Deepika Padukone being crowned sexiest for the decade in an online poll released in London on Wednesday. Flattered by winning the honour, Alia Bhatt said, "I've always believed that true beauty goes beyond what is seen and that is what really counts"

The top 10 for 2019 include Surbhi Chandna (5), Katrina Kaif (6), Shivangi Joshi (7), Nia Sharma (8), Mehwish Hayat (9) and Priyanka Chopra (10).

The youngest in the list is 21-year-old Bollywood newcomer Ananya Panday (36) and the oldest is 46-year-old Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (39). The highest placed newcomer is YouTube superstar turned TV host Lilly Singh (14).

