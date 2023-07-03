Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to be unveiled during Tom Cruise's MI Dead Reckoning Part One

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer update

After Shah Rukh Khan shared an update about Jawan trailer in an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter last week, confirming that it is ready, the makers have now announced when the trailer of the long-awaited film will drop. The latest update has it that Jawan’s trailer will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres. While the film's new release date is September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami, the trailer will be unveiling on July 12.

The attachment of SRK's film trailer to Tom Cruise's film is quite interesting as both the megastars command a similar fan following across the globe and are known for their charm. As per a press note issued by the makers of Jawan, it's been confirmed that the trailer for Shah Rukh's film will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, that is slated to release in Indian theatres on Wednesday, July 12. The IMAX screens would also exhibit the trailer of Jawan.

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee Kumar that stars Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh's banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan. The film has set its release date for September 7, this year. ALSO READ: Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan gives update in wittiest way possible | Find out here

Atlee's directorial promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will push the audience to the edge of their seats. SRK has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation. Earlier, its teaser too generated a massive buzz owing to the Bollywood superstar's look.

About Jawan

Jawan marks the Hindi film debut of the heavyweight Tamil director Atlee. The launch is said to be the biggest digital launch of all time. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Jawan was originally slated to release in June but now has been delayed to September. Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big budget release of the year. After the success of King Khan's magnum opus movie Pathaan, there are a lot of high expectations for his movie. Jawan will hit the silver screen on September 7 this year in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Shah Rukh Khan is said to play a double role and will also see Sanya Malhotra in an important role.

