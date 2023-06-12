Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan gives update in wittiest way possible | Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan

Ever since the one-and-a-half-minute video announcement of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan opened with Shah Rukh’s face covered in bandages, fans have been eagerly waiting for getting an extended glimpse of the action thriller. The teaser or trailer of Jawan is among the most awaited teasers till now. Now, owing to the wait, several fans asked Shah Rukh Khan an update about the film during his Ask SRK session on Twitter on Monday and the actor had some witty replies. One of the fans asked Shah Rukh about his plans for the evening and SRK revealed he might watch Jawan with Atlee.

One of the fans asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, what are your plans in evening? #AskSRk," the fan asked. The king of wit Shah Rukh replied, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee…." If this wasn’t enough, a fan asked him when the content for Jawan would start dropping and Shah Rukh had a witty reply ready. “When are we getting #Jawan material ??? #AskSRK," the fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai…"

Another fan asked Shah Rukh when he plans to release the teaser of Jawan. The actor replied, “If I tell u, then it won’t be a tease ja..??"

A fan went on to ask Shah Rukh Khan, “When Jawan trailer will be out sir? and why am feeling there is no enough promotion for jawan?" The actor replied, “The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!!"

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Jawan was originally slated to release in June but now has been delayed to September. Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big budget release of the year. Besides the superstar, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on September 7. After the success of King Khan's magnum opus movie Pathaan, there are a lot of high expectations for his movie.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki in his kitty. The plot details for Dunki are even more closely-guarded. But the announcement video suggested that it will be in the vein of director Rajkumar Hirani’s other blockbuster feel-good films, which are usually laced with social messages.

