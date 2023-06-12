Prabhu Deva welcomes baby girl with his second wife Himani Singh; becomes father at 50

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prabhu Deva's fan page upload

Veteran actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva has become a father for the fourth time after his second wife Himani Singh gave birth to a baby girl in Mumbai. at the age of 50, Prabhu Deva is a proud father again and says now he is complete. For the unversed, Himani is a physiotherapist by profession, and the duo tied the knot secretly in 2020. In a candid conversation with ETimes, Prabhu Deva confirmed the news of him becoming a father at the age of 50 and expressed his excitement about the same.

The Indian Michael Jackson said, "Yes, Sir. It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very very happy and complete." The best part of the news is that Prabhu and Himani's baby is the first girl child in the actor's family. Prabhu had three sons from his previous marriage. Currently, the choreographer is filled with joy with the arrival of a new member of his family, and he wants to spend as much time at home as possible. "I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around ... am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family", he said.

About Prabhu Deva's marriage with Himani Singh

Prabhudeva's second wife, Himani Singh, happens to be a physiotherapist from Mumbai. The duo got married in 2020 and finally are parents to a baby girl in 2023. And if reports are to be believed, Prabhu met Himani when he consulted her regarding some pain in his back and legs, and fell in love with her. The duo gradually stayed in a live-in relationship before tying the knot. However, they kept their marriage a secret affair.

As per multiple reports, Prabhudeva earlier dated Nayanthara after divorcing his first wife Ramlat in 2011. They even were on the verge to get hitched, but things didn't work out between the two. On the professional front, in a career spanning over 32 years, Prabhudeva has performed and designed dancing styles and has garnered two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. He was last seen in Tamil film Bagheera (2023).

