Kajol launches trailer of new web series 'The Trial'; Ajay Devgn attends as special guest

Kajol is back on Instagram after announcing that she is taking a break from social media. While fans were worried about what happened, it was all just a promotional tactic for her upcoming new Hindi web series' The Trial'. On Monday, Kajol launched the trailer of the Disney Plus Hotstar series which was attended by the star cast as well as her husband and actor Ajay Devgn as the special guest.

Kajol appeared fierce and powerful in the trailer of the courtroom drama 'The Trail', She plays the role of Noyonika Sengupta who was a housewife but is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband is put behind bars for taking sexual favours. Kajol's husband, played by Jisshu Sengupta, is an additional judge and accepts sexual favours as bribes to change verdicts.

Watch the trailer here-

Talking about the series, Kajol told Variety, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meet the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did."

Check out the photos from the trailer launch-

Meanwhile, on Friday, deleted all her posts from Instagram and said that she will quit it. In a post, Kajol wrote, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She captioned it saying, "Taking a break from social media." Soon after she returned to announce the trailer of her web series The Trial which was earlier called The Good Wife.

