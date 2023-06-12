The Archies new poster: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and team take us to Riverdale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Archies new poster

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' release ever since it has been made official. With the combo of all the star kids and fresh talents, the excitement has reached new heights with the unveiling of the new poster. The star-studded cast includes the much-anticipated acting debuts of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others. The Archies is Zoya Akhtar's official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics. It is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the new poster. she wrote, "Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!"

The Archies will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and a bearer of the famed family’s legacy, also makes his debut in this film. Khushi Kapoor, the talented daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, also generates curiosity with her charm and talent.

Zoya Akhtar also took to Twitter to share the new poster, saying, “Take a trip to Riverdale.” She further added, “Meet the Archies crew; we have prepared a place for you. The Archies on Netflix will soon be available solely on @netflix_in.” The tweet gained significant attention, with several celebrities and netizens reposting it and expressing their admiration for the poster. The Bollywood community also showed appreciation for the upcoming film.

The new poster was well received by fans and the Bollywood fraternity, who flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Agastya Nanda's sister Navya Nanda gushed, "Let's go, GANG," while his uncle Abhishek Bachchan dropped emojis under the post. The Archies is the first OTT feature produced by Tiger Baby Films, co-owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. They recently enjoyed success with Dahaad, a cop series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, co-directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, that streamed on Amazon Prime Video India.

