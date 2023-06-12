OTT Releases This Week: I Love You, Rafuchakkar, Extraction 2 and other web series and movies

OTT Releases This Week: The month of June is loaded with thriller web series and movies like Bloody Daddy and Asur 2 impressing the viewers. This week has another dose of thrilling and exciting content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema and others. From watching five shades of Maniesh Paul in Rufuchakkar to Rakulpreet Singh and Pavail Gulati's romantic thriller 'I Love You'; here is the list of all the new Hindi web series and movies releasing on OTT this week.
I Love You
Starring Rakulpreet Singh and Pavail Gulati, I Love You is a thriller film that talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar.
OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
Release Date: June 16, 2023
Directed by: Nikhil Mahajan
Language: Hindi
Extraction 2
Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks. The film goes back in time to the past of his character and presents the events that have made him the guy that he is in the present. It promises to take audiences on another thrilling adventure filled with high-octane action and suspense.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 16, 2023
Directed by: Sam Hargrave
Language: English
Rafuchakkar
Starring Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat, and others, Rafuchakkar sees Paul playing a silver-tongued con man and master of disguise named Prince. He switched between five different disguises and characters like a gym instructor, a wedding planner, a 70-year-old man and as Prince who specialises in swindling the rich and the corrupt and then finds himself caught in a dangerous web of lies and deceit.
From face-mapping, deep fake, digital footprint mapping to also incorporating tried and tested old-school investigative style, the show is all about pulling out great acts of hustling that are entertaining and intelligent.
OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
Release Date: June 15, 2023
Directed by: Ritam Srivastav
Language: Hindi
Shaitan
The Telugu web series Shaitan give a glimpse into the dark and gritty world of the underworld. It stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Devyani, Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna and Zafar Sadikh.
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release Date: June 15, 2023
Directed by: Maahi Raghav
Language: Telugu
The Desperate Riders
Bringing back the theme of the wild west, Desperate Riders takes you on an old-school cowboy that lives by the law of the pistol. In a heavyweight matchup of Drew Waters against Trace Adkins, a lonely hero accompanied by a female sharpshooter must take on a nefarious outlaw and rescue a boy’s abducted mother. Adding to the already iconic cast is Vanessa Evigan, Sam Ashby and Victoria Pratt.
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Release Date: June 16, 2023
Directed by: Michael Feifer
Language: English
Love at Night
‘Love at Night’ is a captivating Chinese drama series that showcases the enduring power of true love. The series revolves around Xu Qing You, a determined and ambitious woman who faces a devastating betrayal that shatters her dreams of a perfect marriage. The heart-warming story follows Xu Qing You's journey of self-discovery after a fateful encounter with Mo Ling Ze, a man she initially clashed with but grew drawn to. As their lives become intertwined, they uncover shared experiences and mutual admiration. However, as her ex-fiancé fights to win her back, Xu Qing You must make a heart-wrenching choice. Will she reignite an old flame or embrace a new and unexpected romance?
OTT Platform: MX Player
Release Date: June 14, 2023
Directed by: Yi Lin, and Shen Wen Shuai
Language: Hindi dubbed
Bigg Boss OTT 2
The stage is set for the grandest entertainment spectacle of the year yet again- Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show has been in the headlines since the beginning and now it is coming to the digital platform JioCinema in a grand way. This year, Salman Khan is hosting the show, replacing Karan Johar. The upcoming season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more engaging than ever before, while offering viewers a double dose of drama, gossip, and fights.
OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
Release Date: June 17, 2023
Language: Hindi
