Sonakshi Sinha's OTT web series Dahaad to have a sequel? Actress hints

Sonakshi Sinha impressed the viewers with her new Hindi web series Dahaad on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She played the role of a cop, Anjali Bhaati who comes from a lower caste and has been facing discrimination since childhood. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the web series has become a hot topic among netizens for its powerful performances and storyline. Now, Sonakshi Sinha has hinted that a sequel may be in the works,

Talking to News18, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her upcoming projects and confirmed that she has two films ready to be released. She also revealed that she is shooting for a film currently. When asked about Dahaad 2, the actress said, "That’s a question I’ve been asking Reema (Kagti; filmmaker) and Zoya (Akhtar; filmmaker). I really want them to make a second season and even a third, a fourth and a fifth (laughs). But only they can answer this."

Sonakshi Sinha added, "I can’t wait to be Anjali Bhati again. My character changes her name to Anjali Meghwal towards the end of the show but I’ll miss being called ‘Bhati saab’"

Further talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha claimed, "It’s unreal. I’m so happy that I’m a part of this project. Sanjay sir is one of the directors who really brings out the best in all his actors and I’m truly privileged to be one of them right now."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad premiered on Prime Video on May 12, marking her OTT debut. The series since then has been in the top trends.

