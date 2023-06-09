OTT Movies: Watch these 5 superhit sci-fi films before Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

OTT Movies: The much-anticipated Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts released in the theaters today and fans are already flooding the cinema halls. Robots, aliens, outer space, and alternative realms, the plot surrounding Sci-Fi films captivates audiences across all ages and varied choices. From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ sweeping the Academy Awards to ‘Avatar’ being the highest-grossing film of all time, the trends continue to indicate that Sci-Fi remains dominant worldwide and continues to gain popularity in India. As you plan to watch the latest sci-fi outing Transformers: Rise of the Beasts this weekend; watch these 5 superhit movies on OTT to experience the thrill and excitement

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar takes viewers on the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. They must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. Jake must fight a complex war against humans. Avatar is directed by James Cameron and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Interstellar

Set in a dystopian future where humanity is embroiled in catastrophic blight and famine, Interstellar follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole near Saturn, searching for a new home for humankind. The film is amongst Christopher Nolan’s best work and stars Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. Watch it on Netflix.

The Martian

The Martian tells the story of Mark Watney being stranded on Mars after his crew leaves him behind, presuming him dead due to a storm. With minimum supplies, Mark struggles to keep himself alive. The Martian is directed by Ridley Scott and features Matt Damon and Chiwetel Ejiofor, amongst other notable cast members. Watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Academy Award Winning Asian film takes viewers on a story of when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, and an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the world's fate hangs in the balance. The film is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, amongst other actors. Watch it on Prime Video or SonyLIV.

Dune

Dune takes audiences through the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive. The film is helmed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, among others. Watch it on Prime Video

Meanwhile, the latest film of the renowned Transformers franchise sees Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. It is releasing on 9th June 2023 at your nearest PVR-INOX cinemas.

