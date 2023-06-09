Bloody Daddy Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor steals the show, Rajeev Khandelwal garners praise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRAMITHEUS Shahid Kapoor

Bloody Daddy Twitter Review: Based on drug mafias, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is keeping us hooked to the big screen. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy is an action thriller, that also delves into the complex relationship of a father-son. While Shahid plays an irresponsible father, he turns bloody and crazy when it comes to his son's life. The movie is now streaming on JioCinema. An adaptation of the French film Sleepless Night (2011) has left the audience impressed. Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

The film unravels the story of Sumair (Shahid) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

Many took to their social media handles and showered praises on Shahid's starrer. While some may have their complaints, almost everyone's happy to see Shahid. Also several pointed out how Rajeev Khandelwal is a gem of an actor. A user wrote, "Watched #BloodyDaddy, It’s amazing and the fact that it was shahid’s first out and out action movie,he nailed it as a first timer, Now cast him in big budgeted movie for theatre,Only negative side was that the screenplay could’ve been better, I give star’s 3.5 #ShahidKapoor." Another wrote, "I wish it was more BLOODY than DADDY. But something unique and enjoyable and damn you #Shahidkapoor #BloodyDaddy." Another user wrote about Rajeev, "The way he surprise everytime with his performance, was amazing."

See the reviews here:

Excited about the action genre, Shahid in a statement said, "Action thrillers have always been a genre that excites me, I can never get bored of them. The intense action sequences, suspenseful plotlines, and the thrill of pushing physical boundaries appeal to my adventurous side."

