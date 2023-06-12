Gadar 2 Teaser: 'Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, Isko nariyal do...'; Sunny Deol as Tara Singh is back

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gadar 2 Teaser: "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka"

Gadar 2 Teaser: After the re-release of Gadat: Ek Prem Katha; the makers released a power-packed teaser of their upcoming sequel Gadar: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel is seen reprising her role of Sakina in the film. At the end of Gadar; the makers attached the teaser of Gadar 2 which started with the dialogue, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, Isko nariyal do, Tika Lagao, Warna is bar wo dahej mein lahore le jayega."

Gadar 2 has already generated much curiosity and excitement among the fans who want to know how the story will move forward after the 2001 released film Gadar. The teaser gives a glimpse that the film is packed with action as well as emotion and will definitely leave an impact on the viewers.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Recently, Gadar 2 courted controversy after a romantic video of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel walking hand-in-hand in a Gurudwara got leaked on the internet. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal slammed Sunny Deol for the scene and expressed his displeasure.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to Twitter to react to the controversy. In a long Twitter note, the filmmaker apologized if he had hurt any religious sentiments and said that the leaked video is unedited. He said, "I would like to address the recent incident involving leaked footage from one of the scenes of our film, Gadar 2, which took place in the outer courtyard of a Gurudwara. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that I, along with the team hold the highest respect for religious sentiments and are fully committed to upholding their sanctity. I have maintained this in films I have made in the past and will ensure this in the future as well"

The statement further read, "We strictly adhere to all rules and guidelines to ensure that our work is carried out in a responsible and respectful manner. I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Gurudwara committee for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout the filming process. I sincerely thank you for all your understanding and continued support. I would like to sign off by saying that no religious sentiments were, or will be harmed by Gadar 2."

Gadar 2 will witness a clash with two big Bollywood movies- Akshay Kumar's much-awaited OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal.

