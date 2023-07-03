Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's Animal release postponed; to release in cinemas THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Animal release date out

Animal Update: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been postponed. The much-awaited action-thriller, which was slated to hit the theatres on August 11, will now be releasing by the end of this year. The film is geared for December 1st release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. This revised release date comes with a promise of the best quality cinematic grandeur with richer content. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Earlier, the release date of Animal was facing a clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Known for his exceptional storytelling skills, the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, expressed his commitment to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience, both visually and audibly. Through his social media post, he shared his passion for 'Animal' and his eagerness to present an enhanced version of the film with equally impactful and powerful songs in all the five languages.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming action thriller finally unveiled the film's pre-teaser. Commencing with Ranbir's entrance, the teaser showcases him holding an axe while a group of masked men await his arrival. A lively Punjabi track serves as the backdrop to the visuals. Clad in a white kurta and dhoti, Ranbir's face is partially revealed in the footage. Based on the glimpse, it appears that Ranbir is portraying the character of a formidable and merciless gangster. He is seen engaging in one-man combat against the men. Watch

ALSO READ: Ashoke Pandit REACTS to screening of '72 Hoorain' at JNU: 'have to fight terrorism...'

About Animal

'Animal' is billed as a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations. He will be presenting Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new role.

Earlier it was reported that Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father. However, the actress opted out of the film. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film roars; witnesses jump

Latest Bollywood News