Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film roars; witnesses jump

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 4: Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film witnessed another jump in earnings at the domestic box office in the first weekend of its release. Satyaprem Ki Katha has received positive reviews from critics and positive word of mouth is benefitting the film. According to early trade reports, the film on Sunday collected Rs 12 crore taking its total collection to over Rs 38 crore. This is the highest collection of the film so far.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Report

The film, which marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opened to positive reviews and reactions on social media. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹38.35 crore. The film had an overall 26.10% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

According to Boxofficeindia.com "The film still has a long way to go but its in a decent position after three days. Satyaprem Ki Katha also made ground in Gujarat / Saurashtra as collections in this region trended better than the national average though considering the film has a heavy Gujarati flavour the collections are still on the lower side in the state." Adding, "The film is not faring well in the Eastern side of India with even a metro centre like Kolkata not doing too well. Bangalore which normally behaves similar to Kolkata is much better. CI is also better but this is the case with most films of Kartik Aryan whether they do well or not."

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Sattu and Katha's love story. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially announced with a motion poster on 23 June 2021 by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was originally slated to be 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

