Ashoke Pandit REACTS to screening of '72 Hoorain' at JNU: 'have to fight terrorism...'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit opened up about the special screening of his film '72 Hoorain' at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The screening of the film will take place in JNU on July 4 at 4 pm. Expressing his views on the same, the director shared that they plan to show the film at various educational institutions as it is the need of the hour. 'We all have to fight terrorism together.' The film, '72 Hoorain' gears up for a theatrical release on July 7, is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, Anirudh Tanwar and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

"I'd like to inform you that we will be screening the film on July 4 at 4 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi," said Pandit.

"We feel the need to screen this movie at various educational institutions, and we are currently doing so at a number of other institutions, including Jadavpur University and other colleges and institutions because we felt the need to show this film to the youngsters which is the need of the hour. We all have to fight terrorism together. We have to see this cancer spreading in the entire world and humanity. Once again, we are grateful to everyone for their support."

The film delves into the gruesome reality of terrorist camps. It came into the limelight after Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied a censor certificate to the film '72 Hoorain' trailer. This ruling has stirred concerns about creative freedom and censorship in the film business.

During a press conference held earlier, Ashoke Pandit told the media, "They (the Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

Recently, the CBFC said, "Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled 'Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)' has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film 'Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)' was granted 'A' certification and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019."

The CBFC said the makers applied for a certificate for the film's trailer on June 19 and it was "examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952". "The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications.

