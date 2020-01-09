Image Source : YOUTUBE Saif Ali Khan's playboy avatar, Tabu's quirkiness and Alaya's charm are unmissable in Jawaani Jaaneman trailer

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman is finally out and it’s pretty quirky and interesting. Saif Ali Khan plays a 'bindaas' playboy until Alaya F enters his life. Apparently, she is Saif and Tabu’s daughter. Saif Ali Khan looks in his comfort zone and reminds us of his characters in Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail. Alaya F looks fresh and confident and Tabu is awesome as always.

Nitin Kakkar has directed the film, which launches Alaya F into Bollywood. She is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story that also stars Kubbra Sait and is co-produced by Saif, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani. Tabu even shared her experience of working in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. “I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go,” said Tabu, whose recent roles have been in films such as Andhadhun, Drishyam and Dede Pyaar De.

