Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh's teaser will leave you asking for more

New motion posters of Ajay Devgn’s next directorial venture, Runway 34, are out. The film, earlier named MayDay, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh along with Ajay. The actors took to their respective social media handles to share the teaser and their looks from the film. On Sunday, Ajay unveiled two motion posters, the first one featured an intense look of Amitabh and his voice-over wherein he questioned the former about putting the security of the passengers at risk. "Agar, magar, shayad, lekin. Apne 150 yaatriyon ki salamati in 4 shabdon par chhod di," Big B said.

While the other poster has Ajay presenting his side of the story. "Har haadse ke do pehlu hote hai. Kya hua aur kaise hua? Is kya aur kaise ke beech mein jo daayra hai, sach wahin chhupa hua hai," the actor's voice-over heard. Sharing the impressive motion posters, he captioned them as, "Brace for impact....#Runway34OnApril29".

The action-thriller drama will feature Ajay as a pilot and Rakul as his co-pilot. Based on true events, Runway 34’s poster reads, "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground."

"Runway 34" is pitched as an edge-of-the-seat drama that reunites Big B and Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The team commenced shooting last year in December. Helmed by Ajay Devgn, the film also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, Carry Minati in pivotal roles. Irani will be seen playing the role of an airline owner in the edge-of-the-seat drama.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the action starrer is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' will be released on April 29, 2022 under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.

