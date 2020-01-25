Image Source : TWITTER Ranveer Singh and his devil’s look fierce on first look poster of Kabir Khan’s ‘83

After treating fans with the first looks of all the actors who will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s devils in the film ’83, director Kabir Khan has unveiled the first look of the film. The filmmaker launched the first look in a grand event at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai alongside leading man Ranveer Singh and his onscreen team including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarana, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar as well as Pankaj Tripathi.

Dressed in crisp suits, Ranveer and the entire star cast launched the poster that meets the expectations of the fans to the fullest. The motion poster introduces all the Kapil devil's in their signature form and eventually gives a look at how the team came together with their strengths to bring home the World Cup.

The makers have unveiled a 40 feet tall poster in the presence of South Indian superstars Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna along with the star cast. The two superstars will be presenting the film in Tamil and Telegu. They were also joined by legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Sunil Gavaskar who went candid about their experience of winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The photos of the team from the launch in Chennai have already surfaced the internet. Check it out-

Revealing his excitement about the first look launch, actor Jatin earlier said, "The excitement has doubled ever since the announcement of '83 going south has been made. The entire team is here in Chennai to celebrate it and we are all set for a BIG evening. The response so far has been extremely overwhelming and I am looking forward to see the legendary star Kamal Hassan sir and Nagarjuna sir."

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 also stars Deepika Padukone who will be seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev’s onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. The film is scheduled to release on April 10th April, 2020.

