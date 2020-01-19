Image Source : TWITTER Jonty Rhodes lauds Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, says the film gave him ‘goosebumps'

South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes finally got to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer "Gully Boy", which made him laugh, cry and gave him goosebumps. Rhodes tweeted on January 17 that ever since he met actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, he had been listening to the film's soundtrack.

"Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial@aliaa08 @kalkikanmani," he wrote.

Siddhant, who played the character of MC Sher in "Gully Boy", replied: "I am already excited! I'll be the lucky mascot!"

"Gully Boy" is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes).

In "Gully Boy", Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film became a superhit on release in February 2019.