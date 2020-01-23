Image Source : TWITTER Superstars Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna to present Tamil and Telugu versions of Ranveer Singh’s ’83

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kabir Khan directorial ’83 film starring Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer Singh was enough to keep the fans excited about the film, names of two other superstars has also attached to the film. South Indian superstars Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna are all set to present Kapil Dev’s biopic in Tamil and Telugu. Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios have collaborated with Reliance Entertainment to present the film in these two languages.

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter and wrote, “Reliving the epic moment of winning the 83 World Cup which every Indian cherishes even today. We at @RKFI are delighted to present the film 83 in Tamil Nadu #Thisis83@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @ipritamofficial @vishinduri.”

Reliving the epic moment of winning the 83 World Cup which every Indian cherishes even today. We at @RKFI are delighted to present the film 83 in Tamil Nadu #Thisis83@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @ipritamofficial @vishinduri pic.twitter.com/JAmCjadyNQ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2020

Further, talking about the collaboration, Haasan said, “I am extremely excited to present the Tamil Version of 83. It’s a matter of pride to promote the film that will recreate the moments of the iconic matches. Not just that, the victory of the Indian team demonstrates to every Indian that where there is a will, there is a way. What was considered impossible was made possible purely due to belief and conviction. And this holds true in all walks of life. It’s my pride to promote a film that stands testimony to such conviction and will. I am happy to bring to my people the story of the team of inspired men captained by Kapil Dev who fought against all odds and won India’s greatest sporting triumph.”

On the other hand, on being associated with the sports drama, Nagarjuna said, “83 is all about the great iconic win in 1983 that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told and I am proud to present one of the most awaited films in India and the rest of the cricketing world.”

Taking the grandness of 83 to the next level! The mega superstars of India, @ikamalhaasan & @iamnagarjuna will be presenting the film in Tamil & Telugu versions respectively. #ThisIs83



Media Release : https://t.co/0hEvxLwu56@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com/NB8yYuCjFY — 83 (@83thefilm) January 23, 2020

Director Kabir Khan says, “I welcome Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna as the presenters and feel privileged to have them be a part of promoting our film in the South”.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 has an elaborate star cast with names like Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi playng key roles. The film will hit the screens on April 10 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

