Image Source : INSTA/DISHAPATANI_IRAN/BEINGPULKITSHARMA Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: 5 reasons Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer should be on your watch list this Eid

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead is finally releasing for everyone on Eid 2021. The film will follow a digital pay-per-view format in India but will release in theatres in many countries abroad. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-drama also features actors like-- Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda playing crucial roles. The movie happens to be the remake of the 2017 Korean film 'The Outlaws.' The COVID-19 pandemic bought the world to a standstill and similar was the case of Radhe's release which was earlier slated to release last year on Eid but got postponed and is finally set to entertain fans from May 13 onwards. Different critics might give different opinions about the film but there are certain factors in the film that cannot be ignored and are crucial in making it a blockbuster hit.

If you are also excited about the much-awaited festival, here are some reasons why Radhe shouldn't be missed. You can thank us later!

1. Treat for 'Wanted' fans

Prabhu Deva's directorial Wanted which released in the year 2009 was a decent film as far as acting, plot, and cast. After 12 years, when the announcement of Radhe came, fans started referring to it as the sequel of 'Wanted.' However, it isn't the case! Salman Khan clarified that the film is a new story and the only similarities it has with the blockbuster is the name of the character and his intention to stick to his commitment.

2. Salman Khan back with masala-action

After the 2019 film 'Dabangg 3', this is Salman Khan's first significant delivery. It will be delivered in countries in more than 40 nations while sticking to the COVID convention given by the public authority.

3. Salman Khan & Disha Patani's onscreen kiss-- FAKE or REAL?

Image Source : YOUTUBE Salman Khan, Disha Patani's onscreen kiss

Salman is known for his no-kiss policy onscreen. However, when the trailer release, people were shocked to see a glimpse of his lip-lock scene with the lead actress. Later, it was revealed by the actor himself that Disha's lips were covered with duct tape. He said, "My films don’t have anything that can make people uncomfortable. There is Disha Patani (in the film) who’s such a stunning looking woman, beautiful, gorgeous, nation’s heartthrob and look at me… I go and kiss duct tape (laughs). So that was improvised at that moment. It was impromptu."

4. Peppy tracks

A lot of peppy numbers have already been released by the makers including-- 'Zoom Zoom', 'Seeti Maar', 'Dil De Diya' and the 'Radhe' title track. One thing which was common amongst all was the fact that the songs have every quality which a superhit number possesses be it the rhythm, beats, dance steps, or costumes.

5. Intriguing cast

The film, as mentioned above, has a fascinating cast with Hooda, Patani, and Shroff featuring close by Khan. Hooda, an underrated entertainer, never neglects to capture everyone's attention even while assuming the part of an extreme cop or a transporter. His exhibitions are likewise the takeaways in a film that doesn't progress admirably. Hooda featured close by Khan in Kick (2014), and the two, matched with the endeavors of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, set up a splendid show for the fans.

Watch Radhe trailer before the big release here: