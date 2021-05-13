Radhe Movie Review and Twitter Reactions: 'Salman Khan's best till now,' say netizens lauding Bhaijaan

Image Source : TWITTER/@STRAWBERRRY927 Salman Khan's Radhe Movie Review and Twitter Reactions

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally fulfilled his Eid 2021 promise. The actor released his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on May 13 and fans have already termed it a blockbuster. The film released in a digital pay-per-view format in India and witnessed a theatrical release in many countries abroad. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman. Bhaijaan had promised that the film is very different from all his other films and going by the early reactions on social media, fans agree with him. Twitterati claims that the only word to describe Radhe is BLOCKBUSTER.

Lauding Salman Khan's performance, one Twitter user wrote, "#Radhe in one world is a BLOCKBUSTER. It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now with respect to its length, super gripping plot & perfect comic timing. Even though played in Dubai, Salman’s super-stardom shines here too. A must watch." Another said, "#Radhe: BAAP of MaSS ENTERTAINER Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue... #SalmanKhan terrific,#RandeepHooda impactful, #sangay, #Ggulati superb... First hour razor-sharp, second half Mass ending... super entertainer!"

Check out Radhe Movie Review and Twitter reactions here-

Ahead of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release, Salman Khan sent out a message seeking a commitment from people to watch the movie on the right platform. Salman on Wednesday posted an Instagram video urging fans to watch his new film on the official pay-per-view platform where it releases on May 13, and not to resort to piracy. In the video, the actor said, " A lot of efforts are put in while making a movie, and it is very disheartening when some people do piracy and watch the film."

The 'Kick' star added, "I ask you to give a commitment to enjoy films on the right platform. So, this Eid will be the audience's commitment - 'No Piracy in entertainment."

Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. 'Radhe' is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

