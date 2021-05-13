Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai review: Salman Khan returns in cop avatar to defeat drug mafia

Salman Khan returns in cop avatar in 'Radhe' to defeat drug mafia Photo:TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Movie Name: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Release Date: May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021 Director: Prabhudeva

Genre: action film

Best Eid gift for Salman's fans! Bollywood superstar has finally dropped his much-awaited film. The actor released his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on May 13. The first thing to notice in the film is obviously Salman Khan, who has returned in his cop avatar. The second is Salman doing the thing/s he has done forever and we audience admire it the most. While the story could have had more meat since its dealing with a serious issue of drugs, we are sure bhaijaan fans wouldn't have stopped whistling at his epic one-liners and signature swag.

This is Salman's third film with Prabhudeva as director, after "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019). Those two films marked epochal moments in the actor's career. "Wanted" was the Eid release that would catapult him to the stature of Bollywood's top Khan of the 2010s, a year before the more-hyped "Dabangg" would establish him in that position.

The superstar and his chosen director have fallen back on the same bag of tricks in "Radhe", in a bid to garner instant 'seeti maar' reaction. Perhaps it would have worked if the film had a wide theatrical release. Radhe's dance numbers and foot-tapping songs is one thing you can't miss, including the much-publicised 'Seeti Maar.' You can't stop yourself groove on the songs on the film.

It would have been better if the film had released in theatres, because bhai's content driven audience have loved his high-octane action and massive segments on the big screen more. The trouble is Salman has ended up serving a big movie that won't appear that big when watched on mobile and laptop screens.

The fact is of no help that AC Mugil and Vijay Maurya's writing makes it seem like the script lay in cold storage from around the time "Wanted" was emerging a blockbuster. Salman has by and large avoided mentioning "Wanted" while promoting "Radhe", though he should have -- it might have garnered some traction. Despite riding a lower budget and far less hype, his 2009 release was definitely higher on the entertainment quotient.

"Radhe" and its eponymous lead star appear worn-out in comparison from the word go. For the record, the film is officially inspired by the 2017 Korean film "The Outlaws" in content and execution. Director Prabhudeva wholly misses out on the edge and thriller quotient of that film in trying to set up a Salman Khan showcase.

For, the storytelling is more about making room for Salman Khan set pieces. There is a lot of action and stuns which bhai's fan, love. There's the quota of 'naach-gaana' (Disha Patani seriously looks way too younger and fitter). There's Randeep Hooda as Rana the drug kingpin whose character sketch looks too absurd to be true, and Jackie Shroff trying to add a touch of humour to a mirthless script. There's also Jacqueline Fernandez's item number, too vanilla for impact despite the colourful razzmatazz that goes into its filming.

There isn’t much in the film to hold interest, but for the menacing Randeep Hooda who proves to be elusive to crack, even for Radhe. Their face-off, is something that is surely going to make you watch the film twice.

Technically speaking, "Radhe" is as lavish as Bollywood gets, which is a waste considering the initial impact of the big screen viewers' reaction will mostly be lost out in foreign cinemas.

Fans have already termed it a blockbuster. The film released in a digital pay-per-view format in India and witnessed a theatrical release in many countries abroad.

Radhe stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman.

Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13. 'Radhe' is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

(With IANS Inputs)