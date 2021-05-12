Image Source : TWITTER/@BOLLYWOODARVIND Salman Khan's Radhe Movie: Where & How to Watch Online, Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, HD download

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the superstar's Eid bonanza for 2021. Fans were eagerly waiting for the action-thriller to weave magic on the big screen however, due to the Covid pandemic, the film is releasing in a digital pay-per-view format in India. It will also witness a theatrical release in many countries abroad. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman. In the film, the superstar's macho cop avatar will take on the drug mafia. It promises to be a complete commercial package of action, drama and music. Incidentally, Salman's character in the 2009 film was also called Radhe. However, Salman ensures that the film is very different from Wanted.

If you're interested to watch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, here's each and every possible piece of information about Salman Khan's film curated just for you!

What is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Release Date?

May 13, 2021

Who is the Director of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Prabhu Deva

Who are the producers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie?

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Nikhil Namit

Who are the screenplay writers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie 2021?

A. C. Mugil

Vijay Maurya

What is the star cast of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie?

Salman Khan as Radhe

Disha Patani as Diya Abhyankar

Randeep Hooda as Rana

Jackie Shroff as Abhyankar, Diya's Brother

Who are the Music Directors of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie?

The film's music has been composed by Sajid–Wajid, Devi Sri Prasad and Himesh Reshammiya, whereas lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed, Sajid Khan and Kunaal Vermaa.

How Can I See Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie Trailer?

You can watch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Zee Studios. You can also watch it here-

Where can I watch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai full movie?

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing in theatres worldwide; adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government; and on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex in India which rests on country's leading OTT platform ZEE5. It is also available on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV; giving the audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

Where to book Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie tickets?

You cannot book Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie tickets as the film will release online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will not be released theatrically in India. However, it will have a wide theatrical release internationally.

Where to download Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

You can download the movie from the paid subscription of ZEE5 in HD after it is made available on May 13.

Where can I check the review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai review on the link given below.

