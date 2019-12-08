Pati, Patni Aur Woh hits the 20 Cr mark in two days, giving Kartik Aaryan the biggest opening of his career

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is having a blast at the box-office, crossing 20 crores in the first 2 days of its release. The movie released this Friday on the 6th of December and has been grabbing numbers steadily. The movie earned a good 9.10 Cr on its opening day, Friday and proceeded to earn a good 12.33 Cr on Saturday- totaling 21.43 Cr. The blockbuster opening also marked the biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan- in his career till date.

Though the movie clashed with Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama, Panipat- it continued its run at the Box-office unharmed with the clash. Panipat, on the other hand suffered because of the same.

Sharing the same information, Taran Adarsh shared a breakdown of the opening day collection of Kartik's movies.

#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr

2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1.

Tweeting about the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote, #PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye... Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2... Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets... Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is a remake of hit 1978 film of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

On the work front, Kartik is all set to star opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's as-yet untitled romantic drama. He will also star in standalone sequels to the 2007 comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the 2008 romantic comedy Dostana.

Ananya is set to star in supernatural thriller Khaali Peeli, a remake of the 2018 Telugu-language horror film Taxiwaala. The film will see her star opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Bhumi Pednekar will next star in Alankrita Shrivastava's comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma. Pednekar has also committed to star in two films produced by Dharma Productions—the horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Takht, a historical drama directed by Johar which features an ensemble cast including Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.